Best Nike wrestling shoes

Which Nike wrestling shoes are best?

Whether you are just starting out at wrestling or are a longtime athlete, choosing the right wrestling shoes is a tough choice. One of the most popular brands of wrestling shoes comes from Nike, as the sports equipment company has spent significant time building up its line. However, among the many different shoes offered by Nike, knowing which one fits your budget, personal style and performance needs is difficult.

A top pick are the Nike Hypersweep Wrestling Shoes, which offer ankle stability, even with flexible material around the ankle, and come in sleek colors.

What to know before you buy Nike wrestling shoes

Color and design

Nike shoes have a number of different color and style choices. While many Nike wrestling shoes have a more minimalist design than some competitors, the company more than makes up for with sleek color combinations and variety for every pair on the market. Choosing the style that works best for you relies on personal preference.

Grip style and texture

Nike wrestling shoes have multiple different grip textures made with different gum or rubber materials. Additionally, the soles come with different scoring and molding that may affect the grip or traction you feel while it is in use.

Materials used

Nike wrestling shoes use a number of different materials with the most common being rubber, suede, leather and mesh. While mesh provides slightly more breathability, some combinations of suede and leather may be more durable in the long run.

What to look for in quality Nike wrestling shoes

Mid-top or high-top style

High-top style wrestling shoes are more traditional, and Nike sells far more shoes with this style. These shoes provide stability around the ankle and classic form. Mid-top wrestling shoes allow for more mobility and additional speed. Nike’s mid-top style shoe is more expensive than its high top options, though.

Ventilation or cooling holes

Many Nike wrestling shoes come with specially designed holes or ports that help provide additional breathability to the design. This added feature helps increase the coolness and lightness of the shoe.

Two-piece or one-piece grip style

The sole of many Nike shoes is split into two distinct pieces with no grip on the bridge of the foot. This can offer additional flexibility and speed if you are a wrestler who stays on your toes. The company also offers more traditional one-piece soles for added grip and more well-rounded footwork.

How much can you expect to spend on Nike wrestling shoes

Nike wrestling shoes are more expensive than most competing brands, with low-end models costing around $60 and high-end options costing around $160.

Nike wrestling shoes FAQ

Are there options for every level of wrestler?

A. Yes. While Nike wrestling shoes are capable of being worn at every level, there are more basic options that cost less and work better for beginners.

Does Nike sell women’s wrestling shoes?

A. While Nike does not technically sell women’s wrestling shoes, most if not all of the wrestling shoes sold by the company are unisex and can be comfortably worn by both men and women.

What are the best Nike wrestling shoes to buy?

Top Nike wrestling shoes

Nike Hypersweep Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These wrestling shoes come with flexible material around the ankle for greater mobility while still offering some ankle stability.

What you’ll love: The wrestling shoes come in three different color combinations to fit your personal taste. The shoes also come with a unique sole texture and grip, as well as extremely breathable material for a light, cool feel.

What you should consider: Some users report that the sole of the shoe begins to peel off after a few months of heavy use, which may not make them worth the price tag.

Where to buy: Sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike wrestling shoes for the money

Nike Speed Sweep VII Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These are basic wrestling shoes from Nike with a clean design and a solid, flat, rubber sole.

What you’ll love: These wrestling shoes come with a Velcro ankle strap to keep shoelaces secure and ensure a snug fit on the foot. The mix of suede and mesh are durable while also breathable.

What you should consider: The stitching on the shoe may not hold up to daily exertion and could come undone after heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Inflict 3 Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These are durable wrestling shoes made to perform under pressure for long periods of time.

What you’ll love: The mesh exterior promotes better breathability and the Velcro ankle strap secures shoelaces and provides a tighter fit. The shoes also come in three different color combinations, including white and gold, if you are looking for something more stylish.

What you should consider: While the materials will hold up to the damage, the colors on the soles and toes will fade quickly.

Where to buy: Sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Tawa Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These wrestling shoes are lightweight and stylish with a unique design that stands out.

What you’ll love: These shoes are made with Nike flyknit materials for maximum breathability, even under heavy stress. They also have a two-part sole with grip on the heel and toes, while leaving the bridge free for added flexibility.

What you should consider: The flyknit material and lack of a full one-piece sole may not offer enough stability for some users.

Where to buy: Sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Fury Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These are stylish wrestling shoes that come in an Air Jordan-style design.

What you’ll love: These come with an integrated “garage”-style lace compartment to ensure they do not fall out while in a match. They also come in five different color combinations to match your personal style preference.

What you should consider: The traction rubber shoes may not have the same level of grip as more traditional gum rubber.

Where to buy: Sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods

