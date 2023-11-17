Mariah Carey gets her own Barbie ahead of the holiday season

For many people, the holiday season is synonymous with Mariah Carey and her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” And now, you can celebrate the Grammy-winning queen of Christmas in a new way: Mariah Carey is getting her own Barbie this year. The Mariah Carey Barbie is available starting today, and if anyone was made to be Barbie-fied, it’s her.

Mariah Carey’s route to Barbie-dom

“As a little girl, I didn’t have a lot of toys or things,” Carey told People magazine about growing up in Long Island with her mom, an opera singer. “The one thing I really wanted was Superstar Barbie. When I first started working with the people at Barbie, they sent me a bunch of Superstar Barbies and it was really sweet.”

Carey’s own Barbie likeness is perfect for Christmas.

“When I saw my doll, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cute.’ Because it’s based on the Christmas dress I wear in the second ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ video,” she said. “They wouldn’t let the ‘V’ in the dress be quite as low as it is in the video. But I understand because it’s a holiday and everything else. But I’m like, ‘Oh, Barbie, very demure.'”

A billion Barbies, a billion Careys

Carey says she’s excited to have her likeness immortalized by one of the most famous dolls of all time, right when Barbie has sold more than a billion dolls while “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been streamed more than a billion times on Spotify.

“If I could go back and tell my little-girl self that one day I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I would flip out!” Carey said.

Mariah Carey Barbie (and other famous Barbie dolls you can get for the holidays)

Mariah Carey Barbie Doll, Holiday Celebration Collectible

It’s time! Mariah Carey has been immortalized as a Barbie, and she’s the perfect gift for the holidays this year. Dressed in her iconic red gown from the music video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” she comes in a special holiday box decorated with a glittering snowscape to set the festive scene.

Stevie Nicks for the Barbie Music Collector Series

The Stevie Nicks Barbie is modeled after her “Rumours”-era look — a flowing, all-black outfit with dramatically draped sleeves and tall black boots. But it’s her iconic feathered haircut that completes the look on this Barbie.

Barbie Elton John Collector Doll

This collectible Barbie pays tribute to Elton John with a glittery top, flared denim embellished with Elton’s initials and the singer’s iconic, pink-tinted sunglasses.

Barbie Signature Tina Turner Barbie Doll

Mattel’s Tina Turner Barbie is one of the most collectible dolls out there. In celebration of her hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the doll is dressed in a denim jacket, complete with Tina’s iconic hairstyle.

