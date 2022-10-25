Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop is best?

For eight seasons, “Game of Thrones” was an engrossing, must-watch TV event packed with the fantastical, violent and intense. The show featured unforgettable characters, both beloved and despised, as well as a few dragons, all of which fans have continued to embrace long after the show has ended.

One way fans continue to show their love is with collectible Funko Pop toys. These small vinyl figurines are cute, slightly exaggerated depictions of characters that make for great toys to put on display. This Ned Stark on Throne is a terrific pick representing the onset of the show, but with so many characters and events, there are no shortage of options from which to choose.

What to know before you buy a ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop

What is a Funko Pop toy?

The first Funko Pop toys debuted in 2010 and quickly caught on in popularity. These bobblehead-style figurines are most often stylized after popular characters from pop culture, with a particular focus on sci-fi, fantasy and comic book fare. They are made from durable and inexpensive PVC, and feature large heads with big eyes and small bodies. While there are some variations, most are uniform in size, standing at 3.75 inches tall, which make for a small yet eye-catching toy to put on display.

Characters

One of the more popular series that Funko has released, their line of “Game of Thrones” figurines comprises over 130 different toys. Characters from all eight seasons are featured, including Khal Drogo, Ygritte and Oberyn along with the Starks, Lannisters, Greyjoys and Baratheons. In addition, there are some animal characters offered as well, including the three dragon offspring of Daenerys as well as direwolves Nymeria, Grey Wind and Ghost.

There are multiple versions of several characters, particularly the more enduring figures who evolved over time. Notably, Tyrion, Arya, Jon Snow and Daenerys feature in different outfits and looks.

Where to buy Funko Pop

Funko sells their toys online from their own website as well as from popular retail partners. However, many vinyls are exclusive to a specific retailer, which means if you’re seeking out a certain toy, it is likely only available from a certain store or their associated website. Such figurines are known as exclusives and will be identified as such on the box.

There are also figurines that debut at specific fan expos that are exclusive to those events. In some cases a limited supply is made for that event, though often these toys will be sold in a store or online at a later date. If you can’t find a specific Funko from the matching retailer, you may need to seek out resellers on secondary markets.

What to look for in a quality ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop

Special series

In addition to the basic Funko model, there are a few special series and unique options that fans may enjoy. Deluxe options feature a more elaborate figurine with characters typically against a backdrop. Several “Game of Thrones” characters are shown on the Iron Throne that makes for a more imposing collectible.

The Rides series meanwhile features Jon Snow and Daenerys riding their respective dragons; there is also a mounted white walker riding a horse. Super-sized options are also available that run at six inches in height; such options include the Mountain, Rhaegol, Viserion and Wun Wun among a couple others.

Finishes

Some Funko Pop toys feature special finishes or coatings that make for a unique and stylish figurine. Metallic, iron and translucent finishes are available in some select characters while two versions of the Night King glow in the dark.

Bundles

Some Funko Pop are sold in thematic pairs and trios. Fans can purchase a set containing all three dragons or one featuring rivals Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton. Daenerys features in a few sets, paired with any of her dragons or her one-time husband Khal Drogo.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop

Most Funko Pop toys cost around $10-$15, though bundles, exclusives and Ride or Deluxe series options may cost over $20.

‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop FAQ

How should I keep my Funko toys in the box?

A. Some avid collectors with an extensive array of toys may choose to keep their vinyls in the box for easy storage and safekeeping, but most consumers are best served by removing them from the box and putting them on display. While a handful of options may increase in value over time, it’s unlikely that preserving the figure in a box will be of much worth. For those who want to keep them in quality condition while still showing them off, however, display cases are welcome alternatives to keeping the toy in the box.

When will new ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko toys come out?

A. Despite the show having ended in 2019, Funko released six new figurines in August 2021, including Arya, Tyrion, Khal Drogo and Robb Stark each armed with a battle accessory. With a new prequel series in the works and other potential shows coming online in years to come, fans can expect some new toys in time. Typically Funko releases new toys a couple months before new content debuts, with more toys revealed as the series progresses.

What’s the best ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop

Ned Stark on Throne

What you need to know: This new deluxe model returns to the beginning of the series featuring a fated Ned Stark on the Iron Throne in an iconic pose.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the first season poster, this toy pays tribute to Ned Stark. Larger, impressive figurine features the sought-after Iron Throne that makes for a must-have for any fan.

What you should consider: This toy is more expensive than some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pop for the money

Drogon (Iron)

What you need to know: A recent release, this unique vinyl features Drogon with an aged, iron finish.

What you’ll love: Daenerys’ largest dragon, and the last one alive, this Drogon figurine is adorable and attractive. The iron finish offers a unique, medieval look and you can’t beat the price.

What you should consider: This toy lacks color or distinct features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Missandei

What you need to know: A fan favorite, this figurine of Daenerys’s advisor and handmaiden is instantly recognizable and a must-have for dedicated fans.

What you’ll love: This figurine features a dutiful and wise Missandei in Westeros attire. It’s a convention-exclusive model that can be hard to find.

What you should consider: This toy is best paired with a Daenerys or Grey Worm Funko Pop figurine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

