Which bubble guns are best?

Bubble guns are great toys for kids and awesome for summer fun, weddings and even photo shoots. The best ones don’t get clogged up or leak, even when you set it down. They should have a good battery life that won’t get ruined by bubble runoff. Some bubble guns come with plenty of bubble solutions, while others have easily refillable compartments that work with homemade and store-bought bubbles.

No matter what kind of fun you need it for, the top bubble gun is the Joyin 2 Bubble Gun Set.

What to know before you buy a bubble gun

The occasion

The setting you plan to use your bubble gun in will help you determine how many bubble guns you need and the size of the refillable bottle of solution you need. Bubble guns are great for weddings, but you'll likely want a set of multiple small ones. They make great favors as well. If the event or play date is at night, you might consider one that lights up. If you're buying it for your kids, it should be small and comfy enough for little hands to use. If you're buying them for a kid's party or general outdoor enjoyment, you might not have to worry about the motor being too loud or obnoxious.

Amount of bubbles

You may expect a certain amount of output from your bubble gun, especially since the point is to get more bubbles faster than with a regular wand. Bigger ones will often have more power behind them and produce more and even larger bubbles.

Refill options

You can make bubble solutions at home, but they won’t work in every type of bubble gun. Some come with different refill solutions, such as several pre-filled bottles. Some come with a compatible mixture in a large container or give you instructions for creating your own. Be sure the solution you have or make is compatible with your bubble gum. Otherwise, it can clog up or drip.

What to look for in a quality bubble gun

Design

There are some bubble guns with special designs such as animals or familiar shapes. Some have ergonomic handles to comfortably use, even if you’re a child with small hands. There are some with two or more wand shapes for different size bubbles. The shape of the bubble gun will also determine how far the range of bubbles goes. Some come with colored bubbles to make the fun even more exciting.

Sound

Some bubble guns make special noises to complement the design, such as animal sounds. Others can be particularly loud, which can get annoying after a long period of use, while some are much quieter and subtler. If it’s too noisy, it can be disruptive during weddings or other important events. Consider your situation before deciding on the right bubble gun for you. Otherwise, you may not be able to use it.

Convenience

The bubble gun should be easy to refill without too much of a mess. The batteries shouldn’t need replacing often, and they should never leak or spill on your hands during use. Kids should be able to comfortably hold it and carry it around and operate it easily. A grip can help, as well as a small handle. It should be durable, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking during play.

How much you can expect to spend on bubble gun

Most bubble guns cost $10-$25, depending on how many you get, the quality and the amount of bubble solution included.

Bubble gun FAQ

Are bubble guns waterproof?

A. Bubble guns are typically battery-powered, so you shouldn’t use them in the water and get them completely wet. They should be fine if you get water on them, as long as the battery compartment doesn’t get soaked.

Do colored bubbles stain?

A. Colored bubbles don’t tend to stain hands or clothing. They’re as safe to use as normal bubble solutions.

What’s the best bubble gun to buy?

Top bubble gun

JOYIN 2 Bubble Gun Set

What you need to know: This option includes two large bubble guns made of non-toxic materials for fun all summer long.

What you’ll love: These guns put out a lot of bubbles at once and are easy to refill the detachable reservoirs. They’re high quality and a good value. They’re great for kids to use. They save fluid by not running unless the trigger is pulled. There are batteries included.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced replacement batteries not working. Some children have gotten their fingers stuck in the holes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bubble gun for the money

Toysery Dinosaur Bubble Gun

What you need to know: This is an LED dinosaur that makes noises and blows colored bubbles.

What you’ll love: This bubble gun is durable and non-toxic. It’s easy to hold and has a lot of fun dinosaur-themed features. It comes with batteries and two bottles of colored bubble solution.

What you should consider: This gun is known to leak. Not a lot of bubbles come out at once, and there’s a delay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JOYIN 3 LED Mini Bubble Gun Kit

What you need to know: This option includes easy-to-use LED light-up bubble blasters with several bottles of solution.

What you’ll love: This set is a great value. They’re easy to use, refill, and reattach. It’s non-toxic and comes with batteries and bottles of bubbles. It comes with a protective bubble blaster that helps keep it clean. It has a fast and solid stream of bubbles.

What you should consider: Not all of the bubble guns in the set work. The pumps aren’t the best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

