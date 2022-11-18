Which Toothless toys are best?

Dreamworks released the first “How to Train Your Dragon” over a decade ago and the tale of Hiccup and Toothless soared to the top of the box office. From the major movies to the shorts to the TV show, the franchise has quickly become a beloved classic.

Any fan of the series would be ecstatic to receive a Toothless toy modeled after the main dragon from the series and luckily there are many options to choose from. Dreamworks Dragons Giant Fire Breathing Toothless Action Figure is modeled after the Toothless from “How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World” and is both functional and reflects important movie details.

What to know before you buy a Toothless toy

Movie fans will already know, but anyone else searching for a Toothless toy might wonder who the dragon is and what it can do. There are different versions of Toothless to consider before deciding which is the best choice for you.

Who is Toothless?

Toothless is the main dragon from the “How To Train Your Dragon” series. He is thought to be the last of the Night Fury dragon species and is the only dragon to be all black and have the appearance of an axolotl. It should be easy to tell Toothless apart from the more colorful dragons â€” Terrible Terrors, Deadly Nadders and Gronckles.

Toothless is often accompanied by Hiccup, the main character of the series, an unassuming Viking far more intelligent than the rest of his tribe.

What are Toothless’ abilities

Toothless is unique among the dragons from “How To Train Your Dragon” in more ways than possibly being the last of its kind. Hiccup penned its name after observing that the Night Fury could completely retract its teeth. Toothless also can create electric, fire and plasma blasts at will. In the third movie, Toothless is revealed to be an alpha, giving it the power to glow blue and harness immense power.

Toothless versions

Throughout all three movies and despite the growth of its powers, Toothless stays virtually the same in appearance. The only obvious difference among the movie versions is its tail fin. It is replaced by a rustic mechanical fin in the first movie and a red tail fin by the end. The red tail fin is kept until the third movie, when Hiccup debuts a black fin that fits seamlessly with the rest of the dragon’s body. Knowing such details can help the unfamiliar discern which movie a toy is made for.

What to look for in a quality Toothless toy

A first-rate Toothless toy will share features with its dragon counterpart, from the prosthetic tail fin to the fanged teeth. The availability of additional accessories and a companion Hiccup figurine are guaranteed to enhance the imagination of any child owning a Toothless toy.

Figurine features

Toothless toys from the first two movies should have a noticeable prosthetic fin attached to the dragon’s tail. Any toy missing this is missing a major movie detail unless it is a Toothless action figure from the third movie.

Additional accessories

Toothless’ talent of projectile-blasting electric, fire and plasma has given toymakers more elements to work with. Many Toothless figurines feature moving parts and attachable projectile abilities. While most toys can’t actually fly, most have mobile wings that can be spread and moved to simulate dragon flight.

Another key part of the “How to Train Your Dragon” series is dragon riding. Most Toothless figurines come with a removable saddle fashioned after the one Hiccup uses in the movie.

Companion

A Toothless toy is only half complete when it’s missing its partner in adventure. Most of the dragon toys are either sold with a Hiccup figurine or there is another individually packaged Hiccup to match.

How much you can expect to spend on a Toothless toy

Toothless toys are often packaged with additional abilities and accessories and can usually be found for around $40.

Toothless toy FAQ

Which Toothless toy is the newest one?

A. The newest Toothless toys are modeled after its appearance in “How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World,” the third movie in the series.

Can a Toothless toy fly like in the movie?

A. Most Toothless figurines are incapable of flying, but do not let a lack of imagination stop you. There is one interactive dragon toy with the ability to hover above the ground, but it lacks true flying capabilities.

What are the best Toothless toys to buy?

Top Toothless toy

Dreamworks Dragons Giant Fire Breathing Toothless Action Figure

What you need to know: This 20-inch Night Fury dragon action figure comes with a saddle, projectiles, a water tank and instructions.

What you’ll love: This dragon toy has a movable mouth and pull-open wings. If batteries and water are added, it can light up and blow smoke. It comes with loadable projectiles that can be launched from its mouth with the press of a button. The dragon is painted with bioluminescent blue designs across its back, like Toothless in “How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World.”

What you should consider: The toy has many additional features, so there are more small parts to keep track of. Batteries will need to be replaced, water refilled and projectiles reloaded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Toothless toy for the money

Dreamworks Dragons Toothless and Hiccup

What you need to know: This set contains two figurines â€” Toothless and its rider, Hiccup. Each is equipped with their respective weapons, a projectile and flaming sword.

What you’ll love: Both figurines have movable parts, allowing them to be posed together. The sword can be attached to Hiccup’s hand and the projectile can be loaded and fired from Toothless’ mouth. Much to any child’s delight, Hiccup is also able to ride the Night Fury.

What you should consider: The Hiccup figurine is wearing a mask that cannot be removed. The action figure set also contains small parts that could be choking hazards for children under age 3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dreamworks Dragons New Hatching Toothless Interactive Baby Dragon

What you need to know: An interactive baby Night Fury toy that can be hatched out of an egg.

What you’ll love: This dragon comes packaged in an egg it will need to be coaxed out of through tapping and shaking. Toothless will break free and operate as a real baby dragon with moving ears and wings. It can be taught to fly and plasma blast, and can be fed with a small included fish accessory. It can be spoken to and will respond to games. This purchase also comes with episodes 1 through 6 of the TV series “Dragons: Race to the Edge.”

What you should consider: There is no Hiccup figurine or any other dragon to accompany this item. It is a standalone Toothless toy and operates differently than a typical action figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews.

