Which Matein backpack is best?

Backpacks are probably the most underrated form of luggage. They are extremely versatile and can be used for many purposes. Backpacks can be carried over most any terrain, and they are convenient for use as luggage for overnight trips or carry-on luggage on flights.

Matein produces high-quality and durable backpacks at affordable prices. The best Matein backpack available right now is the popular Matein: Travel Backpack, an excellent all-purpose choice at an economical price.

What to know before you buy a Matein backpack

There are a considerable number of backpacks out there constructed for different purposes. Choosing the right one can be a bit overwhelming. What should be your primary considerations when purchasing one?

Purpose

Matein backpacks are generally all-purpose, but they do have different features that may affect your choice. For example, some Matein bags are too small for extended traveling. Others are only water-resistant, as opposed to waterproof. Consider your purpose and the backpack’s features carefully before making a purchase.

Storage

Backpacks offer many storage options. Some long-term travelers may find a backpack doesn’t offer enough storage capacity and should opt for a traditional luggage option. Those who use a backpack for daily commutes or to carry work materials, like laptops and tablets, can easily find an option to suit their needs.

Size

Lightweight travelers not wishing to check in their luggage should pay attention to the backpack’s dimensions. Matein backpacks generally meet airline requirements for carry-on luggage. However, it is always advisable to check with airlines first to avoid hefty charges at the airport.

What to look for in a quality Matein backpack

Design

Matein backpacks are usually available in classic colors and styles. However, some models come in different colors and designs. Look closely at the versions available before choosing if you want something a bit more eye-catching.

Compartments and pockets

Renowned for having many pockets and compartments, Matein backpacks are great for keeping travelers, students and hikers well-organized. Secret pockets are available on some models for keeping valuable items, and separated compartments are easily accessible and manageable.

Padding

Any backpack should have ample padding to prevent damage to valuables when accidentally dropped. Always read online reviews before purchasing and make sure the bag you buy has adequate protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a Matein backpack

Smaller backpacks suitable for teenagers and college students start at just over $20. Extra-large backpacks can cost just over $100.

Matein backpack FAQ

Are Matein backpacks waterproof?

A. Some Matein bags are water-resistant, and some are waterproof. Neither will offer complete protection from the elements. A water-resistant bag will provide protection for short periods in light rain. In contrast, a waterproof bag will provide protection for more extended periods. In very wet conditions, both bags will eventually leak. If you expect to get drenched, a waterproof backpack cover will provide extra protection and put your mind at ease.

How can I travel for long periods with a smaller Matein backpack?

A. It is possible to travel for extended periods with a backpack. However, some sacrifices may need to be made. If you want to travel lightly, it is essential that you only carry what is absolutely necessary. Consider the following to keep your weight and storage maximized:

Consider clothing for 4-7 daily changes, and be prepared to do laundry more than you might like. Use layered clothing in cold destinations such as a light merino wool or nylon base layer, lightweight fleece and a windbreaker.

Essential electronics should be slimline and lightweight. A MacBook Air is far more convenient than a bulky laptop.

Only the most essential makeup and toiletries should be brought. Remember, you can probably buy most things at your destination.

Multipurpose footwear is excellent to keep the weight down. A pair of plain, dark trekking shoes could also be used for everyday wear. However, depending on what you plan to do on your trip, a pair of flip-flops may be all you need.

Accessories such as an Amazon Kindle can replace those novels quite easily. You won’t need an extra camera if your cellphone has a quality one built-in.

What’s the best Matein backpack to buy?

Top Matein backpack

Matein: Travel Backpack

What you need to know: Designed for carrying laptops up to 15.6 inches, this unisex backpack is useful in many situations.

What you’ll love: This comfortable laptop is great for travel. It can also be used for college, high school or weekend backpacking adventures. It’s water-resistant and has a deceivingly large amount of storage space.

What you should consider: The handy USB charger can be used with any portable charger, but it does not include one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Matein backpack for the money

Matein: Reversible School Book Bag

What you need to know: Although promoted as a school book bag, this unisex backpack can be used for all occasions.

What you’ll love: This water-resistant bag can be turned inside out to reveal a different design. The multi-pocket layout means you can easily store your textbooks or other items in an organized fashion. It’s also great as hand luggage or light weekend luggage.

What you should consider: The size will only accommodate a 15.6-inch laptop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Matein Waterproof Wheeled Backpack

What you need to know: Aimed more at the traveler, this rolling unisex backpack can also be used by college and high school students.

What you’ll love: This roomy backpack is suitable for hand luggage and weekend travelers. Long-term travelers who pack light may find it perfect as their main luggage. It’s waterproof and comes in three different colors or a floral design.

What you should consider: The bag weighs about 5 pounds and the handle is 22 inches long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.