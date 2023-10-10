BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Don’t miss these deals on TikToker-approved items

When an Amazon Prime Day event rolls around, shoppers are eager to find awesome items at low prices. Just in time for holiday shopping, the two-day Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale is happening now, and we are on the hunt for deep discounts. We even turned to TikTok to look for products that have gone viral.

TikTokers have showcased many hit items in their viral videos. But even if you aren’t a regular TikTok viewer, you can still find products that have been featured on the video-sharing platform in our list that we organized into top trending categories, including home, beauty, fashion, kitchen, office and tech.

Shop this article: CrunchCup Portable Cereal Cup, Takeya Iced Tea Maker and Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Viral TikTok home deals

CrunchCup Portable Cereal Cup 34% OFF

If you don’t have time for breakfast, the CrunchCup makes it easy to eat your first meal of the day on the go. Simply pour milk and cereal in the individual compartments, and they mix together as you “drink.” Made of durable, BPA-free plastic, the cup can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop 25% OFF

TikTok influencers love the EasyWring Spin Mop for the built-in wringer that works with a pedal that eliminates the need to touch the mop head. This complete cleaning system includes a bucket, telescopic handle and machine-washable microfiber refill.

Linenspa Comforter Duvet Insert 30% OFF

Made of soft microfiber, this comforter will keep you warm on cold nights. It features a box-stitch design for evenly distributed fill and a stylish look. However, it also pairs nicely with your favorite duvet cover. It’s TikToker-approved and comes in a choice of popular sizes.

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner 28% OFF

The Little Green is the perfect cleaning machine for small spaces and minor messes. Not only do TikTokers love how simple it is to use, but they also rave about how easily it cleans spots and spills from furniture, carpet and more. The compact size is apartment-friendly, as it doesn’t take up much space to store.



Other viral TikTok home deals

Viral TikTok beauty and fashion deals

Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 3000 9% OFF

From your hair to your beard, this trimmer is built to accomplish numerous grooming tasks. In addition to seven beard and hair guards, it comes with three interchangeable tools that shave and trim. It runs off a rechargeable battery so there’s no cord to get in the way while you groom.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer 38% OFF

The One-Step is an on-trend styling tool that many beauty lovers look for during Prime Day sales events. That’s because it’s often marked down to an unbeatable price. Fans are enthusiastic about how it saves time while it dries and styles at once, effortlessly creating salon-like looks.

Bronax Pillow Slippers 43% OFF

Pillow slippers are all the rage, and it’s no wonder they’ve been featured on TikTok. They sport a casual look, lightweight structure and supportive cushioning that make them a pleasure to wear. Available in men’s and women’s sizes, they come in 16 fun colors.

Other viral TikTok beauty and fashion deals

Viral TikTok kitchen deals

Takeya Iced Tea Maker 42% OFF

It’s easy to make a TikTok video of this iced tea maker doing its job, as it boasts patented technology that chills and brews in just 30 seconds. It keeps tea cold and fresh, too, as the BPA-free pitcher is insulated and leakproof. It comes in a choice of two sizes and four colors.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet 42% OFF

A Lodge cast iron skillet is built to last a lifetime and can handle the high temperatures of a stovetop, oven, grill or campfire. A midsize model like this 10.25-inch pan is a versatile pan that can be used to cook chicken, eggs, vegetables and more. It’s preseasoned and ready to use when it arrives.

Other viral TikTok kitchen deals

Viral TikTok office and tech deals

Tribit Bluetooth Speaker 41% OFF

Don’t let the low price of this Bluetooth speaker fool you, as it comes with features you’d find on expensive brands. It’s compact, waterproof and delivers a balanced sound with booming bass. When it’s fully charged, it will play your favorite music for up to 24 hours so you can take the party with you wherever you go.

Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner 44% OFF

This unique gadget will keep your desk clean with minimal effort. It’s a small but powerful vacuum that suctions away dust, hair, small paper scraps and more. It even has a mini brush for scrubbing away dirt and stains to keep your desktop tidy.

Levoit Air Purifier 5% OFF

Clean indoor air is more important than ever and is easy to achieve with a quality air purifier. The Levoit is quiet yet powerful and is suitable for spaces up to 1,095 square feet. It works with various types of filters to meet your specific air-cleaning needs.

Other viral TikTok office and tech deals

Check out October Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.