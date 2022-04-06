What are the best prom gifts for 2022?

Prom is right around the corner, which means high school students around the country are scrambling to get their gowns and tuxedos — many of which are inspired by this year’s red carpet fashions. But that’s not all they’ll need for the big night.

Prom season is synonymous with fancy accessories, from bedazzled tiaras to debonair cufflinks. And some of them can cost as much — if not more — than prom gowns and tuxedos. So if you’re thinking of giving someone a gift ahead of the much-anticipated soiree, some of these accessories might be your best option.

What you need to know about prom 2022

Can you wear a normal dress to prom?

Proms are fancy evening events that almost always call for formal attire. As you would expect, that means normal dresses rarely fit the bill — and it’s why most people invest in full-length gowns made with fine materials and embellishments. And because it’s one of the few occasions where all-out glitz and glam is acceptable, many people opt for bold, shiny accessories.

What is the prom style for 2022?

This year’s prom styles are dominated by edgy fashions popular in the ‘90s and 2000s, including two-piece dresses, exposed midriffs, corset bodices and large cut-outs. Sequin gowns — including ostentatious, pageant-worthy styles — have also emerged as one of prom season’s top trends. And for those who prefer simplicity, solid-colored gowns are elegant choices that are easily accessorized.

Popular prom gift ideas

Jewelry: Although costume jewelry is typically worn to prom, there are some fine jewelry pieces that are more affordable than you think. Certain necklace and earring sets in gold or sterling silver, for example, are available for $250 or less — and make great gifts.

Handbag: A fine evening bag is a gift that will get quite a bit of use after prom as the go-to formal bag for sweet 16 parties, weddings, homecoming dances and other fancy evening events.

A fine evening bag is a gift that will get quite a bit of use after prom as the go-to formal bag for sweet 16 parties, weddings, homecoming dances and other fancy evening events. Footwear: Like an evening bag, a well-made pair of dress shoes can be worn to a broad range of formal events. And because they’re only worn occasionally, the pair may last through years of use when they’re cared for properly.

Like an evening bag, a well-made pair of dress shoes can be worn to a broad range of formal events. And because they’re only worn occasionally, the pair may last through years of use when they’re cared for properly. After-prom essentials: Because many people head to after-parties, many people give practical post-prom gifts. Carry-on luggage is ideal for overnight or weekend trips with friends, and loungewear is a comfortable choice when it’s time to relax after the big night.

Because many people head to after-parties, many people give practical post-prom gifts. Carry-on luggage is ideal for overnight or weekend trips with friends, and loungewear is a comfortable choice when it’s time to relax after the big night. Hair and makeup: Because prom hair and makeup can be pricey, the services are appreciated as gifts. Keep in mind that prom season is a busy time for hairstylists and makeup artists, so book them as early as possible.

Best prom gifts 2022

Macy’s 1/3 Ct. T.w. Diamond Stud Earrings in 14KGold

Diamond studs are timeless and elegant, and they can be worn for just about any occasion after prom. This sparkly halo pair is available in white, yellow and rose gold.

Sold by Macy’s

Cufflinks, Inc. Round Silver Cufflinks

Cufflinks are essential accessories for tuxedo shirts, which have French cuffs. Prom is the perfect time to give someone their first ones, such as this silver-tone pair that match any tuxedo.

Sold by Kohl’s

Macy’s Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Accent Set

Pearls are trending this year, and this sophisticated three-piece set has an understated elegance that complements any prom dress. It’s set in sterling silver or 14K gold over silver and is packaged in a presentation-worthy box.

Sold by Macy’s

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-On

If they have a post-prom trip planned, this hardside spinner holds everything they need for a long weekend. It meets the carry-on restrictions for most airlines and comes in over a dozen colors.

Sold by Amazon

INC By International Concepts Carolyn Glitter Clutch

This chic, structured clutch coordinates with any prom dress and other formal attire. Although it looks small, the clutch has enough room to hold a smartphone, essential makeup and a small wallet.

Sold by Macy’s

Alfani Ultra Soft Tank and Pant Pajama Set

Soft and comfortable, this lightweight pajama set is a popular loungewear choice for relaxing after prom. And because it has a wide tank top neckline, it can be worn during hair and makeup since it won’t smudge makeup or snag on hair when you get changes.

Sold by Macy’s

Betsey Johnson Suni Platform Dress Sandals

If you’re looking for strappy sandals, this Betsey Johnson pair is a glamorous option with a charming teal sole. It has a 3.75-inch heel and gives wearers plenty of height in dresses with longer hemlines.

Sold by Macy’s

Aluratek 8-Inch LCD Digital Photo Frame

Prom night is filled with photo ops, and this digital photo frame is the perfect place to store every memory you capture. It has both built-in and expandable memory, giving you loads of room to store hundreds of high-resolution images.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.