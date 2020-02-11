Sam Catania Sr started in 1963 by driving around with simple lettering on his van for advertising purposes. This was meant to be a side job.

Over five decades later, Sam Catania Painting has become one of the most reputable and successful family businesses in the Erie area.

In 2006, Sam Catania Sr was succeeded by Sam Catania Jr, altering the name to Sam Catania Painting Second Generation.

Sam Catania Painting can be reached by phone (814) 866-2600 or at the Cherry Street office located at 2930 Cherry Street, Erie, PA 16508. Call NOW for your free estimate.

Learn more about Sam Catania Painting on their Facebook page or on YouTube.