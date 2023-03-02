Students at one local high school will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience to show off their expertise.

Imagine going to high school one day and having your friends invite you to something that will soon change your life.

Well, for one McDowell High School student, that’s her reality.

“They mentioned about this program during robotics season,” said Yeabsira Frost, McDowell student. “At that moment, I talked to the teacher, Mr. Bucholtz, and changed my schedule around to experience that.”

Frost has an interest in engineering and programming and found her niche within the McDowell Manufacturing program.

An innovative manufacturing lab has helped students with real-life, hands-on experiences where they produce pieces and parts for local industries. Millcreek and Northwest Industrial Resource Center have teamed up and are taking students to Washington D.C. to talk to legislators.

“We wanted the students here and our great partner here to have the opportunity to showcase what this manufacturing enterprise is doing. And they will probably be the only student-run manufacturing enterprise,” said Robert Zaruta, president and CEO of NWIRC.

The students will advocate and share their ideas while hoping to secure additional funding to expand the program.

“It’s very important to be able to put more resources to increase the number of programs like this both in our region and our state, and we believe, across the county, this type of program is so important to help build that future talent,” Zaruta added.

The experience that Frost has gained throughout this program has opened many opportunities including full tuition to the University of Pittsburgh.

“I like to be the inspiration for younger children whether they’re black, women, or just a minority,” Frost said. “Being engaged or being interested in anything you want to do because it’s whatever your heart desires and whatever you want to drive the most.”

Frost is planning to study for four years in computer engineering and she hopes to become a computer analyst. She has already received many offers but is waiting to hear from other schools within this month.