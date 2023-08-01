Interesting work, good pay and benefits, great people and a friendly environment — these are all characteristics of a good place to work.

Lou Baxter returned to Erie’s Plastek Group to learn from employees about what makes it a great career opportunity.

Devin Scarpelli is a plastic mold technician. He completed a three-year 6,000-hour on-the-job apprenticeship to earn that title.

Did he know a lot about the plastics industry when he joined the company?

“No, I really didn’t at all. And now that I’m done, I can keep up with people who have been doing it for 30 or 40 years,” said Scarpelli.

Plastek believes strongly in its apprentice program which trains workers in maintenance, tooling, and to be plastic process technicians.

“There’s a lot of benefits that, they get a pretty strong wage schedule. They get increases four times a year rather than the traditional once a year. They get mentoring from experts. Their schooling is completely paid for, so they come out of it with a certificate and no student debt at all. So it’s been very successful for us and it’s an appealing program for a number of reasons,” said Elissa Reitz, corporate training manager.

Hourly wages for company workers range between $15 and $32 per hour. Jerry Patterson is a four-year Plastek employee and a graduate of the apprentice program.

“We have mentors all the way through in each department. It’s cool that everything is hands-on,” said Patterson.

Plastek trains and maintains its workforce, and they take care of employee health needs too.

A doctor and two nurses are on staff and their services are available to everyone who works at Plastek.

“The employees can see the doctor for free. They call and set up an appointment like they would their family doctor. They can see him if they aren’t feeling good or maybe they got lab results back and have questions about it. We have free cholesterol and glucose screenings to our employees. They can get a physical for free through the doctor,” said Karen Diluzio, health and wellness specialist.

Opportunities in skilled manufacturing aren’t always limited to working in the shop. Nurse Karen Diluzio has been on staff for 26 years.

“The company cares about their people and that’s what keeps me here is seeing how much they care about their employees,” said Diluzio.

“Being a family-owned business, it’s great people to work for, and everybody here is like one big family. You’ll get support from everywhere and everybody,” said Jay Chipoletti, tooling engineer.