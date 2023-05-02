As more and more baby boomers retire, they take with them years of work experience.

For local manufacturers, that’s creating a skilled workforce shortage now and likely for the next decade.

More than 350 people work at Channellock in Meadville making world-famous Channellock pliers and other hand tools shipped worldwide. Like so many other local companies, they need more workers.

“Oh, we could definitely use more people. We run a tally every day of how many open jobs we have where we have equipment set up and materials at the machine, and we don’t have anybody to run it. It runs from 20 to 40 spots every day,” said Ryan Dearment, Channellock vice president of marketing.

Channellock is a fifth-generation family business — 136 years in the making. They pay well, provide good benefits and steady employment. When they can’t find enough people to perform a task, they’ve turned to robots in the past.

Now, they’ve turned to the Crawford County Career and Technical Center to give high school teenagers an early start on a career.

“I think we saw an opportunity to tap into the local trade school here in Meadville. We’ve tried to support them through the years as much as we can, but when we saw that opportunity to pull kids out of the classroom and get them involved earlier on. Instead of sitting at school in a study hall the last two periods of the day, they can get down here, start earning some money and get some real-life experience. I think it’s a great opportunity,” Dearment added.

Dearment thinks it’s the fast track to success for those who don’t want to pursue an occupation that requires a college degree.

“You don’t need to take on a four-year $400,000 loan to do many other jobs that are out there. There is specific training, and if you come to Channellock, we’ll provide that training to you. If you come here with the right attitude, we’ll give you what you need to succeed here. Too many kids are forced down that path of college, and the quickest way to entrepreneurship is learn a trade. Within two years and almost no debt, be earning as much as those college graduates are two years ahead of them,” said Dearment.

Associate Kevin Nellis began working at Channellock 35 years ago.

“It’s a good place to learn about life in general. You learn how to work with people, you can learn about different types of machines and it’s a great thing because you actually make something that goes worldwide,” said Kevin Nellis, Channellock associate.

Jessi Willaman is new at Channellock. She and her husband operate a dairy farm and she works here too.

“I basically had two full-time jobs, and I wanted one good full-time job. It’s American-made products, and I wanted a place that I could retire from,” said Jessi Willaman, Channellock associate.