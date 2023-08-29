Decision Associates is an Erie-based consulting firm that helps businesses and nonprofits reach their full potential through operational practices, leadership development, coaching and recruiting.

The skilled workforce crisis is nothing new to this organization. Helping businesses meet the challenges is practice leader Elizabeth Cipolla.

“We find a lot of times manufacturing clients with whom we work with do struggle to find the people they need. What we find is the skill sets that they require are not necessarily being promoted or taught outwardly in schools as much as the stereotypical four-year college tracks that a lot of people find themselves pursuing,” said Cipolla.

As we’ve previously reported, providing young people a glimpse of career opportunities in manufacturing is one piece of the puzzle.

But if businesses are going to be successful in finding the right workers, it will take self-examination.

The industry finds it is competing for workers with businesses they never had to compete with before. Working from home virtually has changed the opportunities available to entry-level workers.

And there’s another key element to overcoming the skilled workforce challenge.

“They get so spun up trying to meet everybody’s compensation demand, they forget about some of the core things that really are what keep people there, rather than focusing on just getting people there. The best recruitment efforts are actually spent on retaining your employees. You don’t want to have a regrettable loss. There are a lot of things you can do to look internally at your organization that you have the right culture and that you’re giving the employees who work there a true career experience,” Cipolla added.

To do that, Cipolla said company leaders need to communicate with workers from the executive office to the shop floor.

They must improve overall trust so employees feel they are valued and making a difference — not just a cog in a wheel. And finally, companies must demonstrate the future an employee has with the company.

“They don’t really see or understand how they can take this job that they’re in and weave it through to a career journey,” Cipolla continued.

Cipolla said manufacturers need to consider employee prospects they may have overlooked in the past — those with the right attitude and behavior for the job but perhaps lacking some skills which can be learned along the way.

Next time on our Skilled Workforce segment, we look at leadership training for those moving up in manufacturing.