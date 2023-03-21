High school students, hear this: How would you like to make up to $18 an hour for going to high school?

That’s what some Erie County high school students are being paid.

Calvin Smith is a Fairview High School junior attending the Erie County Vocational and Technical School. He’s in the precision machining lab, learning from his instructor what it takes to work in today’s modern manufacturing.

“He teaches us on the manual machines first, that way we have a basis of knowledge for where we need to go when we start programming the CNC machines, which most shops are using as production machines now,” said Calvin Smith, Fairview High School.

Smith said he loves the idea of taking a $5 chunk of scrap steel and potentially turning it into a $5,000 part for a company.

While he’s still considering college, to study business and hopefully someday run or even own a manufacturing company, Smith has found a future amongst these machines.

“It’s got a lot of high-paying jobs, a lot of good opportunities, and there are always people looking for manual machinists,” Smith added.

And his instructor agrees. The demand for his students is heavy.

“We have more jobs available than I do students. We have over 105 local shops looking for students, and I don’t have enough students to fill the positions,” said Rob Suprynowicz, precision machining instructor.

Students in this lab need to be mechanically inclined with a good mechanical aptitude and like to work with their hands and mind.

“Any student who has good grades and a good attitude. They can get a job when they’re only halfway through our program, so about Christmastime, their second year, they can be out earning money during school hours. Some students are starting out at $18 an hour,” Suprynowicz added.

If you or someone you know is in ninth grade and not really sure what you want to do for a career, the students say to come and check it out.

“I would say go for it 100% because it helps you see, ‘Hey am I going to enjoy this job?’ It helps you transition into adulthood where you are actually working instead of just school.” said Carson Feedback, senior, Harborcreek High School.

Feedback is working co-op now at Reddog Industries. He expects to enter their tool-and-die apprentice program right after high school.

With so many opportunities, the man who runs the Erie County Technical School said this training just makes sense.

“Even if they come here and they get a trade, it’s fulfilling their aspects of learning something that’s going to be valuable to them in the future. They still have so many options. They can still go on to college, a trade school or they can go right out and work. I think with all those options, it’s really a no-brainer for a student to choose a career in the technical center,” said Joe Tarasovitch, Erie County Technical School principal.