Manufacturing remains a powerful economic engine in the Erie economy, but just like every other jobs sector, local manufacturers are struggling to hire workers to meet production demands.

One company is Industrial Sales and Manufacturing Inc. (ISM)

Industrial Sales and Manufacturing has produced over 25,000 parts for more than 800 companies around the world. It takes skilled labor to do the work there.

“I think the biggest challenge is the amount of work we have, and finding the people to do that work. Our biggest challenge is we have probably 20 jobs open right now,” said Jim Rutkowski Jr., ISM general manager.

According to Rutkowski, local manufacturers are currently looking to fill as many as 500-1,000 open positions.

At ISM, Kathryn Schaaf is in charge of workforce development. Who is she looking to hire?

“People who have previous experience in manual machining, CNC programming and operating. Always looking for people with that kind of experience, but even if they do not have that kind of experience, always willing to train if they have energy and enthusiasm for manufacturing. We’ll consider them,” said Kathryn Schaaf, ISM workforce development.

The company has gotten creative by offering high school juniors the opportunity to work part-time during school and full-time in the summer, leading them to a career.

ISM is trying to tell two stories about manufacturing. First, this isn’t your grandfather’s factory job.

“It’s a fascinating business. It’s not your same old manufacturing job, that’s dirty. Our place isn’t dirty. We have a phenomenal package for wages, benefits, and 401K. And you can really grow. That’s what we’ve always offered. It’s a family environment. It’s a family business, we’re in our third generation. It’s pretty awesome,” said Rutkowski.

The second part of the story is getting today’s modern job prospects to understand and appreciate company culture.

“We really want to highlight the culture here as well not just what job opportunities are available, because there are a lot of opportunities available, but also what it’s like to work here. Were focused as a company, working to make the company an attractive option for someone,” said Schaaf.

What’s it take to get your foot in the door in today’s manufacturing industry? Not always a college degree.

Rutkowski said that the ability to read, do math, process information and the willingness to work at building a successful career. He added that there’s still a lot of work to do attracting young people to the world of manufacturing.

But he also says what would help solve the skilled workforce crisis is opening the doors to immigrants looking for an opportunity in a new land, exactly what built a series industrial economy in the first place.

Our new Skilled Workforce series runs the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m. on Jet 24 Action News. To see more rewarding career opportunities, visit Skilled Workforce.