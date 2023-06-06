It’s graduation time. For high school seniors not planning on college, there are tremendous career opportunities awaiting you that don’t require a college degree.

Most everything manufactured, bought and sold in America moves by truck. The nation is in desperate need of truck drivers.

That’s why Killian Byrd decided to change careers.

“I was laid off from the foundry I was working at, and I was a little disappointed at first wondering what my next career move would be. I was thinking about job security in trucking and I know I like to work independently as well, so I thought this would be a good fit,” said Killian Byrd, Institute of Medical and Business Careers (IMBC) student.

She’s enrolled in IMBC’s six-week truck driving class.

She didn’t even know how to drive a standard before getting behind the wheel of this big rig. Now she’s just two weeks away from graduating with a CDL and securing a driving job with a local company.

“I think it is a little bit harder than I thought. We went out on the road yesterday, so just being mindful of other drivers and shifting and downshifting is a little bit more difficult than I thought, but I’m getting the hang of it,” Byrd added.

IMBC’s president Michael Eulaiano said trade school is a perfect fit for many young people not looking for another four to six years in a classroom or a huge amount of debt.

“What they’re interested in is rolling up their sleeves and going to some sort of short-term training that’s filled with skill building, competency building, and they get out and graduate and they have two or three job offers,” said Euliano.

When it comes to the skilled trades, it’s not just a man’s world any longer. More and more women are getting their hands dirty, learning how to do things like weld.

Mackensie Robie is a new welding student at IMBC. She’s excited about the work, and the opportunities.

“I love how detail-oriented it is — especially the TIG. It’s very meticulous. I love everything like that. I’m a very nitpicky type of person, so that’s my favorite part about this,” said Robie.

She hopes to someday weld in the aviation or automotive field.

Hailey Moore was attracted to welding for the financial opportunities.

“It’s a lot of money, and I’m more towards money. So, that’s really what brought me to it,” said Hailey Moore, welding student.

IMBC graduates have great success finding jobs. The nationally accredited school focuses on training students to be good employees.

“What we try to build into our programs are not only the technical skills, but the soft quality, soft skills: reliability, punctuality, friendliness, being cooperative and showing up to your employer every day and asking a question like, ‘how can I help you today?'” Euliano said.

While IMBC already prepares students in various career fields, Eualiano added they stand ready to expand, work with local business owners and help train for specific industry demands.