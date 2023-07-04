The region’s lack of skilled workers isn’t only a problem for local manufacturers. It’s also affecting state agencies like the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The once prized PennDOT job with its state benefits, is now more available than ever before.

How can you get one?

The PennDOT workers you see are usually working on state roadways, but much of the work happens here in the PennDOT maintenance garage. And the sign says “They’re hiring.”

“We have about 14 vacancies right now, so there’s lots of opportunity for people in the community,” said Jim Shaut, PennDOT maintenance manager.

One place PennDOT has found success in finding new workers is the local vocational tech schools — City of Erie, County of Erie and also in Crawford County.

“We actually have a high school internship program that works directly with the vo-tech schools too in the area. And we’re able to hire those students directly for certain entry-level positions,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT.

Jim Shaut runs the maintenance garage in Erie County and said the state offers great career opportunities and benefits

“We give them the opportunity and experience to move up through the organization as an auto mechanic, a diesel mechanic, a supervisor and equipment operators. We pay for the training. There are a lot of opportunities out there that you don’t need college or secondary education for,” Shaut said.

One of those who have moved up the ranks is Alyssa Atkinson. This graduate of the Crawford tech program is now a lead mechanic here after seven years.

“PennDOT has given me lots of opportunities to move up, train and work on all sorts of equipment so you get very diversified. I learned a lot from the old guys here and I’m thankful for them because they taught me everything,” said Atkinson.

PennDOT wages average between $18 and $28 an hour, great benefits and a state pension.

Sal Murillo is a graduate of Erie High School’s tech program and has worked at PennDOT for about a year

“It’s pretty challenging, but that’s how you learn. That’s my favorite way of learning — trying it by myself and going at it. There are a lot of people around here who are willing to help, willing to give you good advice, what to do and not to do,” said Murillo.

Brody Beck will be a senior at Crawford Tech this year. The Cambridge Springs student said he loves working on trucks and suggested students consider tech school.

“It can show you not only what you want to do and if you do want to pursue that passion, but it can also, I’ve heard, show you something you don’t want to do,” said Beck.

Interested in a rewarding career at PennDOT that doesn’t require a college degree? Here’s what to do.

“Employment.pa.gov is where I would direct anybody whether they’re looking for an internship or full-time position. That is the hub where all of our positions are posted around the district,” said Daugherty.