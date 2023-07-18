There are many good-paying career opportunities available right now at local manufacturing companies.

And the good news is you don’t always need a college degree to get on the fast track to success.

Plastek Group is a worldwide company headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania.

It’s a global mold-making and plastic manufacturer. The company produces products for many customers in personal care, health and beauty, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, medical and much more.

Like so many other local manufacturers, there’s a long list of employment opportunities available now,

Mark Radomski is the company’s recruiter.

“We have everything from entry-level machine operators, floor people, technical positions — such as mold setters and process techs — all the way up to it and accounting,” said Mark Radomski, Plastek recruiter.

Radomski went on to say you don’t need a college degree to get your foot in the door there. What you need most is the desire to work and succeed.

“We are willing to teach and train. That’s not an issue at all. In fact, we have trainers on every shift for every position,” Radomski added.

Jay Chipoletti is a product of the many training programs at Plastek. He started at the bottom, loading hoppers with plastic pellets, and is now a tool engineer.

He said if college isn’t for you — like it wasn’t for him — Plastek is a good option.

“Not only are you not borrowing $100,000, but you start off working making money right off the bat. With a lot of the stuff, they provide here, insurance, dental, eyeglasses, 401K, vacation and all that good stuff. And it’s a great group of people to work with that,” said Chipoletti.

For Chipoletti, Plastek has been a rewarding career for 40 years. That’s because the company is willing to invest in its employees. It’s a priority.

“First of all, just to understand the job and know how to do the job and to perform the job at a higher level. But then I think it also motivates employees when they see a company investing in them and willing to spend the time and money to help them advance their careers,” said Elissa Reitz, corporate training manager.

Plastek has its own unique apprentice programs where you can earn while you learn.

In our next Skilled Workforce segment, we’ll tell you more about that, and meet some of the newest Plastek employees benefitting from the program.