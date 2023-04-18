If you’re searching for a good-paying job and solid career opportunity without the burden of college debt, look no further than local manufacturing.

High demand for skilled and unskilled workers is creating tremendous opportunities. Local manufacturers are finding it difficult to expand their business, due to a severe shortage of workers — they need skilled and unskilled employees.

A local survey reveals 80% of manufacturers said their number one challenge is employee recruitment and retention.

“It’s any job at this point. It’s trying to find a talented pool of workers that they can draw from and it’s been incredibly challenging and difficult,” said Lori Joint, CEO of Manufacturer and Business Association.

Fortunately, when it comes to finding solutions, local companies don’t have to go it alone.

Helping are organizations like the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) and the Northwest Industrial Resource Center (NWIRC).

“We exist to help the small and mid-sized manufacturing companies to compete, grow and create new employment opportunities in our region of 13 counties of NWPA,” said Robert Zaruta, CEO of NWIRC.

Zaruta added they invest a lot of time into teaching employers how to better attract and retain talent. One key component is improving a company’s work culture.

“We spend a lot of time helping them to develop that culture that can attract and retain employees, as well as a culture for continuous improvement. Because when you have a culture of continuous improvement, you have people who are engaged, they’re empowered to make contributions to improve that company,” Zaruta continued.

At the MBA, which represents 2,500 companies in 54 Pennsylvanian counties, they’re taking a two-pronged approach to the skilled workforce crisis.

The MBA’s annual Manufacturing Day at the Bayfront Convention Center has a goal of increasing awareness of manufacturing career opportunities for young people, that come with and without the need for a four-year college education.

“To help students, kids, and honestly parents, as well as teachers, understand that manufacturing can be such a viable career option for so many people,” Joint said. “Once they come and get a better idea that its interactive, its engaging, its fun, maybe college doesn’t have to be the option for everybody. Or if college is an option, maybe engineering or something along that route is an avenue that they can pursue.”

The second part of the puzzle is the consideration of alternative employee pools — giving opportunities to immigrants, and those formerly incarcerated and on parole.

“There are opportunities for people there who want to work or need to work. We’ve also had some success with people looking at the disabled, at veterans, other alternative pools or ones they haven’t turned to in the past that have been very successful,” Joint added.

If you’re looking for a rewarding, good-paying career, you can find a list of local companies looking to hire you on our Skilled Workforce page.