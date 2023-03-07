High school graduates looking for a career without the burden of college debt have many options these days.

There’s significant demand for workers in the high-paying fields of skilled trades and manufacturing.

In our Skilled Workforce series, Lou Baxter looks at one local industry searching for workers with or without experience.

Zeyon, Inc. is a custom engineering and manufacturing business in Erie. It’s a metal fabrication shop that creates a variety of products for customers from start to finish.

Like so many other local manufacturers, Zeyon is looking for people who want to work in the industry.

“You never have enough employees. Because if I had 10 more employees or 20 more employees, I would book twice as much work. The key is to have good jobs, not just many jobs,” said Dianne Gehrlein, Zeyon president.

While some who work here have previous trade school training, it’s not necessary.

“We just want somebody who wants to work. And they don’t need a whole lot of skill. Honestly, if you come in to work and show up every day, I can teach you anything,” Gehrlein added. “The big battle is having a good attitude, wanting to learn something new and loving to work with your hands.”

Good-paying industrial jobs are available to anyone who wants to work, whether you have experience or not, and you can find examples of both right here at Zeyon.

Zeyon recently hired a Syrian refugee who had been working at a local car wash.

“He came in the door and said ‘I want to work hard, I want to learn the machines.’ He started working here and already, he’s been here since August, just two weeks ago we gave him the opportunity of trying to weld to see if he had any talent, and last Friday, he passed the weld test,” said Gehrlein.

“(Why did you come here?) Because I like welding and everything here. And guys help me, help me with English, help me everything here,” said Mohammed Almjadder, Syrian refugee.

Rajha Sabatini left a job at a convenience store and went to trade school to learn to weld. She said likes working at Zeyon.

“I have fun, the guys are nice to me. They make me feel like one of the guys, they’re nice. They help if anything is too heavy. We have a really good group of people who work here. It’s a really good environment,” said Rajha Sabatini, Zeyon welder.

Zeyon’s lead welder has been here 9 years and offered some advice to young people searching for a rewarding career.

“Come job shadow somebody and see what it’s all about and something you’d be interested in. A lot of people aren’t realizing the living you can make in the trades. You can do just as well if not better without all the student loans, and the opportunities are endless, especially at a place like this. You can start at the bottom and work your way up as high as you want to go,” said Brandon Dougherty, Zeyon lead welder

One place to start preparing for a career in the trades or manufacturing is at your local vocational educational school.