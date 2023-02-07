For local manufacturers, skilled workers are harder and harder to find, and in some cases, difficult to retain.

In this post-pandemic environment, there are more job openings than workers to fill them and these are good paying family-sustaining wage opportunities.

Manufacturers know the pipeline supplying their businesses with skilled workers, is going dry, but at McDowell High School, McDowell Manufacturing may be part of the solution.

It’s actually a 3-year-old business inside of a high school answering the needs of local companies

“McDowell Manufacturing is a student-run enterprise that creates real parts for real people here in Erie. It started three years ago and we’ve been able to work with our local manufacturers and create these parts that the student get really excited about and provide them with a foundation of manufacturing that they then can take forward in their career,” said Kyle Bucholtz, McDowell Manufacturing.

Students manufacture parts for locomotives, rollers for better-baked foods and pieces and parts for the consumer products and truck industries. This work is not considered a competitive threat to local manufacturers who do the same thing, but in reality, it’s a reason to be hopeful.

“A number of manufacturers have made a trip here to check it out, and once they see it, they’re even more excited about it,” said Bob Zaruta, CEO of NW IRC.

What is clearly evident in this program is student engagement.

“I thought that was going to interest me, especially when I learned about getting my CNC certification. It’s a great introduction to manufacturing“

“I’m definitely interested in the engineering field, this is an incredible opportunity for me to set myself apart from others in my field, especially women in the field,” said Jadyn Danylko, student at McDowell Manufacturing.

Being excited about manufacturing comes from a new educational model fashioned after the innovative ways of the sports and entertainment industries.

“We have to take after the models of sports and entertainment to get students involved in something and create that excitement inside of an academic setting — it’s challenging,” said Bucholtz. “I think we found a model here that works that students really get behind and support. It takes a lot of those aspects of enthusiasm we see in sports and entertainment and brings it here to manufacturing.”

Thanks to the success and excitement around McDowell manufacturing, similar programs are underway in at least three other school districts in the region.

