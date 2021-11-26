4 Observations: Bills cruise past Saints 31-6

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and cornerback Bradley Roby (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WIVB) – The Bills celebrated Thanksgiving with a bounce back win over the Saints to improve to 7-4 on the season. Josh Allen tossed 4 touchdown passes in the win. The Bills defense put together a strong performance, limiting the Saints offense to just 190 total yards, 12 1st downs and no points until the 4th quarter. Here are my 4 Observations from Thursday night’s win.

Mr. Thanksgiving. Most people don’t enjoy working on the holiday but Ed Oliver seems to really enjoy spending his Thanksgiving’s wrecking game plans. The Bills defensive tackle had a huge game against the Cowboys two seasons ago and was all over the field in New Orleans. Oliver registered his first sack of the season, although he was only credited for a half sack. He was disruptive and spent most of the game in the Saints backfield.

White out. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White left the game in the 2nd quarter with a knee injury and did not return. White went into the blue tent for what seemed like an eternity and was later ruled out. There are very few players on the roster who the Bills can afford to lose more than White. It wasn’t a big issue against a Saints offense that is terrible but their long term success and the goal of making a Super Bowl run could hinge on Tre’s knee and how badly he’s injured. It’s an injury update we’ll be following very closely.

Breida’s growing role. The Bills running game was much more effective against the Saints and Matt Breida played a big part. The veteran was active for the 3rd straight game and he touched the ball a season-high 11 times. Breida had 9 carries for 26 yards and 2 catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. The numbers aren’t exactly eye-popping but he gives the Bills offense a running back who can get to the edge and make a play. The Bills went with Breida and Devin Singletary at running back and made Zack Moss inactive.