Allegheny Crushed by Wittenberg at Home

MEADVILLE, Pa - MEADVILLE, Pa. -- A sizeable halftime deficit was too large for the Allegheny women's basketball team to overcome as they dropped a 97-51 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) decision against Wittenberg.

Kaylah Pinkney hit on a career-high four three-pointers on 4-of-5 beyond-the-arc en route to a career-best 15 points. She also added three rebounds and three assists. Rylee Donovan joined Pinkney in double figures, making 6-of-7 free throws and adding 10 points, six boards and four assists.

Zoe Soilis made a pair of triples to add six points and matched her season high with a game-leading four steals. Delaney Arbore contributed nine points in the defeat.

The Gators (5-8, 1-3 NCAC) will continue their stretch of three NCAC games in four days when they travel to Gambier, Ohio and Kenyon for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Saturday, Jan. 5.

