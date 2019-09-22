Antonio Brown says he’s through with the NFL

Embattled football star Antonio Brown went on a Twitter rant on Sunday, saying he is through with the NFL after he was cut by the New England Patriots amidst multiple sexual assault allegations.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !” Brown tweeted.

