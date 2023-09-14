LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 20 points and seven assists, Jackie Young added 18 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday night to begin a WNBA playoff series.

The defending champion Aces host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. Las Vegas, which had the best record in the league at 34-6, has won all four matchups with Chicago this season.

Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and A’ja Wilson had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Las Vegas. Alysha Clark added 13 points.

The Aces defense held Chicago to 33% shooting.

Kahleah Copper scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago. Courtney Williams had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Wilson and Gray each scored 10 points in the opening 14 minutes to help the Aces build a 39-20 lead. Plum had a team-high 13 points in the first half and Young added 10 points as Las Vegas led 53-36.

Las Vegas didn’t make a field goal in the opening five minutes of the second half, but Chicago couldn’t take advantage.

Plum and Young each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions for a 61-40 lead midway through the third quarter. Las Vegas extended it to 80-50 after an 8-0 run, including six straight points from Gray.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball