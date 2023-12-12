EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants had the ball late in the game, with a chance to rally for an improbable win.

That’s when Tommy DeVito delivered — again.

DeVito threw a 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson to set up Randy Bullock’s 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Giants beat Green Bay 24-22 on Monday night to hand the Packers their first December loss since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019.

The 25-year-old DeVito added another moment to his unlikely rookie season as an undrafted free agent. Making his fourth straight start because of injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, the New Jersey native directed New York to its third consecutive win.

The Giants (5-8) went 57 yards in eight plays after Jordan Love threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 to play. Green Bay then tried a 2-point conversion but Jayden Reed was stopped by linebacker Bobby Okereke. The go-ahead TD was set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble.

DeVito rushed for 71 yards and threw an 8-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hodgins while leading four scoring drives, two of them capped by Barkley runs of 5 and 1 yards. The Giants defense forced three turnovers.

It was DeVito’s first fourth-quarter comeback.

“I know it’s probably not easy for him being that he’s from around here,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “I kind of know how that goes. So there’s a lot on your plate and you got to keep the main thing, the main thing which is football. He had four games. I’m proud of him. He’s put a lot of work in since really since he got here.”

Reed scored on a 16-yard run and Anders Carlson kicked field goals of 36, 32 and 48 yards for the Packers (6-7), who had won three in a row. Green Bay dropped to 16-1 in December under LaFleur.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” said Love, who finished 25 of 39 for 218 yards. ”Just look at what we got in front of us but we have to take it one week at a time. We had plenty of opportunities to win that game. We didn’t execute good enough. It’s disappointing for sure.”

The Packers led 10-7 at halftime on Carlson’s 36-yarder with 13 seconds left. The drive was kept alive by a 27-yard pass interference against Cor’Dale Flott.

The Giants went in front on Barkley’s 1-yard TD early in the third quarter after New York recovered a Keisean Nixon fumble on a punt return. DeVito had a 26-yard run before Barkley scored.

After Carlson responded with a 32-yard FG, DeVito capped a 75-yard drive with his pass to Hodgins for a 21-13 lead. Robinson also caught a flea-flicker on the drive.

Green Bay and New York scored touchdowns on consecutive series early in the game.

Wide receiver Reed scored on a 16-yard sweep late in the first quarter. It came one play after Love hit running back AJ Dillon on a 35-yard pass play.

Barkley’s 5-yard scoring run came one play after the running back took a direct snap and handed off to Robinson for a 32-yard run.

INJURIES

Packers: Reed was being evaluated for a concussion. WR Dontayvion Wicks had an ankle injury.

Giants: No injuries announced.

UP NEXT

Packers: Return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Giants: At New Orleans on Sunday.

