HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds to carry No. 2 Purdue to a 78-75 win over No. 4 Marquette in the championship game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

The early-season matchup of undefeated teams did not disappoint in a tournament stacked with five programs ranked among the top 11 nationally.

Edey, the reigning national Player of the Year, shot 11 of 19 from the field and led the Boilermakers (6-0) to their first Maui Invitational title.

Purdue led by 15 early in the second half, but Marquette chipped away and pulled to 76-75 on a basket by Oso Ighodaro with less than a minute to play. Edey gave his team some breathing room with a right-handed putback of Braden Smith’s missed jumper for a 78-75 lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Marquette had two chances to tie it, but 3-point attempts by Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones in the closing seconds failed to drop.

Marquette was attempting to become the first squad to beat the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in The Associated Press poll on consecutive days since Loyola Chicago defeated No. 2 Duke and No. 1 Cincinnati in the 1963 Final Four. The Golden Eagles’ win over No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday was the third in school history over a top-ranked opponent.

Smith scored 18 points and Fletcher Loyer added 10 for Purdue.

Kolek had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jones added 17 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-1).

Lance Jones hit a desperation heave from three-quarter court at the first-half buzzer to give Purdue a 45-33 lead at the break.

Purdue also posted a 75-70 win over Marquette last season.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue is all but certain to move to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 by virtue of its three wins over three teams ranked in the top 11 this week, including No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Will host Texas Southern on Tuesday in the second meeting between the schools.

Marquette: Will face Southern at home on Tuesday before playing at in-state rival Wisconsin on Dec. 2.

