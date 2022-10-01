A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Friday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in the batting race by .3147 to .3141.

Saturday’s Matchup: The Yankees face Orioles right-hander Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA). Rain is in the forecast this weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.3 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have six games remaining in the regular season.

