ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care for what her family described Tuesday as “some unexpected health issues.”

The statement from the Pegula family said they are grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days, adding she has “an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.”

But the statement didn’t specify the type of medical issues and asked to respect the family’s need for privacy. It’s also unclear where she is being treated, because the Pegulas have homes in Buffalo and south Florida.

Pegula celebrated her 53rd birthday last week, and is the wife of Terry Pegula, who turned his natural gas fortune into a Buffalo sports empire. The family also asked people to keep Kim and the Pegula family in their prayers.

The Pegulas first purchased the Sabres in February 2011, a year after Terry Pegula sold his natural gas drilling rights to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion. The Pegulas then purchased the Bills from the estate of owner and founder Ralph Wilson in 2014 for what was a then-record price of $1.4 billion.

Kim Pegula is president of both teams and is on various NFL and NHL committees.

Orphaned after being born in South Korea, Kim was adopted by Ralph and Marilyn Kerr in 1974, and grew up in Fairport, New York. She is Terry Pegula’s second wife.

