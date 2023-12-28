ERIE, PA (WJET)–Helping guide the Mercyhurst women’s basketball team to tie a program-record with eight straight wins – sophomore guard Bailey Kuhns has been consistent so far this year.

“I’ll keep saying it, it’s always the same answer, but it’s all about focusing on us and when we do our thing, focus on us, block out any external factors, that’s when we’re gonna win games.” Bailey Kuhns/Mercyhurst sophomore guard – Bob Ferrando Ford World athlete of the week

Kuhns is sixth in the PSAC in scoring at just over 16 points a night through 10 games.

“She brings a lot to this team, a lot of toughness, a lot of intensity, she brings also, she brings comfort, ya know?

You know she’s gonna go in there and give it her all.” Danielle Grim/Mercyhurst junior guard

She scored 17 points in an upset win over top ten West Chester and followed it up with 20 to help coach Brooklyn Kohlheim’s Lakers continue to surge into the holiday break.