(WJET)–McDowell senior lineman Cooper Cousins is a big man with a big plan.

At six-foot-seven, 315 pounds, the Nittany Lion-to-be was recently selected as one of 100 high school football players across the country to play in a prestigious All-American Bowl this coming January.

“Coach Orlando and that coaching staff’s the best coaching staff in the state. Without them, that hard work that I was putting in on the field and in the weight room wouldn’t have been possible. Ya know, I just, it took awhile, I had to figure things out along the road, a few bumps in the road, but ya know I’m just happy that I made it here and I’m glad.” Cooper Cousins, McDowell senior lineman and Bob Ferrando Ford World athlete of the week

It’s the second time a Trojan football player will represent Millcreek in the all-star game in San Antonio with Cousins among the nation’s best players.

“I’m expecting to go down there, do my thing and dominate like I usually do. I’m excited I get the opportunity like I said and I’m just ready to work.” Cooper Cousins, McDowell senior lineman and Bob Ferrando Ford World athlete of the week

Head coach Brad Orlando lauds the approach for big number 55 – something that’s helped the Trojans win District 10 6A for a sixth straight year and the team’s off to a 7-4 start.