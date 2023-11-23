(WJET)–Franklin grad Easton Fulmer is no stranger to scoring the basketball.

The pride of the Knights put up nearly 1,600 points as a three-year starter in Venango County.

But in his second year at Edinboro – the six-one guard is seeing his role expand.

“He hadn’t been shooting the ball well and it’s like for a guy that lives on the gun and lives in the gym and is always finding ways to steal inches I’m just so excited for him. You knew when that first one went up and went going he was gonna have a night, but then when he starts getting back cuts and finishing around the rim, ya know look out. So I’m so excited for him.” Justin Jennings/Edinboro men’s basketball coach

Fulmer sparked the Fighting Scots to their first win of the year behind a 22-point outing at McComb Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

“It felt great, that’s just, those are just the winning-time type of things we talk about, coach stresses so anything to help your team win, especially in a late-game like that just feels great.” Easton Fulmer/Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week

The 87-80 victory was the first for head coach Justin Jennings leading the Scots on the hardwood with Fulmer making plays on both ends of the floor late in the game.