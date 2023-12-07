(WJET)–This Girard basketball player made a huge impact in the team’s home opener.

Geremia Dell’omo is a star senior wing for the Girard Yellow Jackets.

On Tuesday the team battled General McLane for their first home game of the season.

After falling behind 16 points by halftime, the Yellow Jackets had no choice but to persevere.

“I mean that’s one of the mail focuses of Girard. We’re a hard-working team. We hustle. That’s what we do. We try to out work our opponents and that’s a huge part of my game and everybody else’s on the team and that is why we won the game.” Geremia Dell’omo, Athlete of the Week

Dell’omo was the one who tied the game up with a three-pointer early in the fourth and then he continued to help the team pull ahead and secure the win, 72-65.

He had 24 points in the comeback victory.

Teammate Kenny Godoy says that Dell’omo’s skills and experience on the court are a huge contributor to their success.

“I think his size and then the way he’s able to space the floor like he’s able to shoot and knock down…and he’s able to come off the dribble and attack downhill. So, it’s hard for people to matchup with his size and then the skillset.” Kenny Godoy, Girard sophomore point guard

“I mean I just said he’s a relentless worker. He is always in the gym. You know in the summer and off-season. I mean it’s almost every day that he wants to be in here. Mark Schrier, Girard head basketball coach

Congratulations Geremia Dell’omo on being named our Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week.