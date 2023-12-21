ERIE, PA (WJET)–This area is filled with some incredible athletes of all ages and sports. Each week we like to take the time to highlight one local individual that stood out.

Our Bob Ferando Ford World Athlete of the Week hails from the Edinboro Fight Scots.

Hayley Sims is a junior guard for the Edinboro women’s basketball team.

She is originally from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Sims has proven to be a standout player for the Scots.

Most recently, she led the team to a 94-39 victory over Shepherd University on Tuesday.

“I was just focused on being the greatest teammate and of course I was sitting in real-life time probably like 20- minutes so I was cold and trying to get my body up and down and I knew my shots would fall…I kind of knew I let my team down being in foul trouble so I knew I had to pick up the slack offensively. That’s what I’m here for, to be a leader and to put the ball in the basket so fortunately I was able to do that.” Hayley Sims, Edinboro Junior, Athlete of the Week

In the win she managed six rebounds, had four assists, and 16 points.

Edinboro women’s head basketball coach Callie Wheeler expressed how critical it is to have Sims on the court.

“Well I think our team did a really good job at keeping it close in the first half. I mean Hayley only played for four minutes in the first half. She’s our top scorer and she’s an impact player. But I thought she came out of the fourth and she just took over. You know that’s what you want to see from a player like that is to step up on defensive end and on the offensive end and once she gets that look in her eye, you know I know she’s in rhythm and she’s going to make big shots.” Callie Wheeler, Edinboro head women’s basketball coach

Congratulations Hayley Sims on earning our Athlete of the Week honors.