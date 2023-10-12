(WJET)–Our Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week comes from the North East Grape Pickers.

Jackson Humes is the leading man on the football field.

He’s a senior quarterback.

Humes has went 64/107 for 1,194 yards.

Passing, he has had 17 touchdowns, 51 rushing 231 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“It’s been so much fun. I mean we’ve expanded somethings this year going into this year and there has been a lot more emphasis on me reading defenses and knowing what to do and when. I’m having a ball with it…If I know what’s going on and I know what to do, my arm and my legs will follow.” Jackson Humes, North East senior quarterback | Athlete of the Week

The Grape Pickers are 6-1 this season.

Head coach Jovon Johnson says that Humes is a hug key to their success.

“I mean he makes the engine go right? He’s the quarterback. He’s the center of attention. He gets the ball all of the time. He gets us set up and puts us in the right situations so as long as he’s playing well, we have a chance to win every game and…we’ve started to unlock that potential that he has you know and he’s making the right reads and making the right throws and when you have a quarterback clicking like that I mean it puts you in a great position.” Jovon Johnson, North East head football coach

Congrats to our Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week.