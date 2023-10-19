ERIE, PA (WJET)–Meet our Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week.

A familiar face, this athlete comes from Springboro, PA.

He went to Conneaut Area where he was a standout football star.

Years later, he is still living up to his protentional.

Kyle Sheets now plays for the Slippery Rock Pride.

He is a senior wide receiver.

Sheets has made quite an impression there.

In career touchdown receptions, he’s 6th in program history.

This past week the Rock defeated the Gannon Golden Knights, 49-24.

After the Rock fell behind 14-0 in the first half, Sheets helped tie the game right before halftime with an incredible catch in the end zone.

“I think the turning point for us was getting that last score before the half. Kyle Sheets shows you why he’s Kyle Sheets. Great throw. Great catch. That game us momentum right there.” Shawn Lutz, Slippery Rock head football coach

On top of that, Sheets lead the teams with 7 receptions for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Slippery Rock jumped three spots in the national DII rankings after the win. They are now 7th.

“We had like what five seconds? We had to take a shot and tie it up at halftime. Brayden put a great ball in me and allowed me to catch it.” Kyle Sheets, Athlete of the Week | Slippery Rock

Former Conneaut standout Kyle Sheets totals 3 TD for The Rock on Saturday against Gannon. @JET24Sports @kylesheets101 @Rock_Athletics pic.twitter.com/IyyRoK69pe — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 14, 2023

Among all Division I and Division II, Sheets has the highest total touchdown catches at 11 so far this season.

That’s why he is our Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week.