ERIE, PA (WJET)– General McLane senior soccer player Sydney Rotko has been a force topping 100 career goals as a four-year starter for the Lancers.

Rotko is our Athlete of the Week.

She helped GM reach the state finals last fall and this year her team is back in the district 10 finals.

Rotko scored on a set play to help ice a 2-0 District 10 semifinal win over Cathedral Prep to advance to the district 10 championship in a rematch with fort LeBoeuf where both teams are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.