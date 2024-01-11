ERIE, PA (WJET)–Each week we like to highlight one local athlete who has been a standout competitor.

This week’s Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week hails from the McDowell Trojans.

Junior guard Tyler Grove has been an unstoppable force for the Trojan pride.

Grove has consistently puts up big numbers for his team.

Last week McDowell took down Erie High 58-48 and Grove was responsible for 21 total points.

“Well, I know my teammates are playing hard for me. My teammates always have my back, so I make sure I have there’s too.” Tyler Grove, McDowell Junior Guard, Athlete of the Week

Most recently, Grove assisted the Trojans in a 74-53 victory over Harbor Creek.

He once again led the team in baskets, putting up 28 points.

“I just love how we share the ball, how unselfish we are as a whole. We consistently rebound and play defense and it’s really fun to play this type of style of basketball.” Tyler Grove, McDowell Junior Guard, Athlete of the Week

McDowell is 8-1 this season.

Head coach Kevin O’Conner says that on the court Grove makes his presence known with his aggressive abilities under the hoop but off the court he’s focused on his studies.

“You know just his composure. I think teams are trying to physically beat him, but Tyler has put some weight on, some strength and with that strength that he’s put on is also confidence. But really impressed with his composure. Teams are definitely coming after him…You know it’s funny…being a teacher here I get to see him in the classroom. He’s one of my English students and he is quiet. He does his work but we’re learning Beowulf Macbeth and he’s certainly very talkative during those units. Just an overall great kid and I’ve said it multiple times, one of my favorite Trojans.” Kevin O’Conner, McDowell head basketball coach

Congratulation McDowell’s Tyler Grove on being named our Bob Ferrando Ford World Athlete of the Week.