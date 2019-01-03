BayHawks Lose at Long Island 123-108

LONG ISLAND DEFEATS ERIE ON RECORD NIGHT FROM SHANNON SCOTT

LONG ISLAND (Jan. 2, 2019) – The Long Island Nets (15-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, won their third consecutive game as they defeated the Erie BayHawks (11-10) 123-108 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Long Island guard Shannon Scott recorded 20 assists, which were good for a franchise record, career high and marked an NBA G League season high. Scott also had nine points, six rebounds and five steals. Long Island forward Mitch Creek set a career high with a game-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Brooklyn forward Treveon Graham had 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist and three steals while on assignment with Long Island.

Long Island got off to a quick start, scoring 32 points in the first quarter to lead Erie 32-23. Erie got revenge in the second quarter with 41 points in the period alone, shooting .630 percent from the field. Long Island still carried a one-point lead going into halftime with a score of 65-64.

The Nets came out of halftime focusing on defense, holding the BayHawks to 22 points in the quarter on .300 percent shooting from the field. Long Island held a 100-86 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Long Island continued their strong defensive effort and held Erie to 22 points again in the fourth before winning this one by a score of 123-108.

Atlanta two-way forward Alex Poythress led the team with 27 points and added eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Atlanta forward Omari Spellman logged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists, a steal and two blocks while on assignment with Erie.

Long Island will take on the Raptors 905 on Saturday, January 5, at 7 p.m. ET, while Erie will head back home to face the Windy City Bulls on Friday, January 4, at 7 p.m. ET.