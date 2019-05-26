Spencer Pigot: ‘It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race’

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Race fans are filing into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and flocking to the garages for a chance to get up close to drivers ahead of the big race.

Spencer Pigot secured the third spot in the race, and he will be starting alongside his teammate Ed Carpenter.

He said the weather could certainly add a little drama to the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m sure it will be maybe a little more exciting earlier in the race than most people expect if the rain’s coming,” said Spencer Pigot.

While some racers have various rituals ahead of race day, Pigot’s mindset is to just go with the flow and that “whatever happens happens.”

“It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race,” added Pigot.

