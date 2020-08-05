Big Ten 2020 football schedule announced

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State opens the 2020 football season Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions open preseason practice Friday, Aug. 7.

The Big Ten announced the 10-game conference only football schedule and medical protocols for all sports Wednesday morning.



Season ticket holders will be emailed information regarding the 2020 football season Thursday morning.



The Big Ten schedule will span 12 weeks with each team having two open dates. The Big Ten schedule was constructed in a way that allows the season to start as early as the weekend of Sept. 5, but also provides the ability to move the start of the season back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26 through strategic sequencing that allows games to be moved to a later part of the schedule.



The Big Ten Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19.



2020 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 Northwestern Sept. 12 at Indiana Sept. 19 at Michigan Sept. 26 Michigan State Oct. 3 at Rutgers Oct. 17 Maryland Oct. 24 Iowa Oct. 31 at Nebraska Nov. 7 Ohio State Nov. 21 at Illinois Dec. 5 Big Ten Championship Game

Game times will be announced at a later date.

In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on campuses, in communities, and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate. While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur.

“While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts. As Commissioner Kevin Warren has consistently stated, our country is navigating unprecedented times and throughout all decisions, the health and safety of our students, student athletes, and everyone associated with our Big Ten university communities remains our primary focus as we work with our institutions to provide a healthy and productive learning environment that includes intercollegiate athletic competition.”

In addition to plans for the 2020 football season, the Conference announced that competition start

dates for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s

volleyball have been postponed through at least September 5. Conference-only schedules for these

sports will be released at a later date as scheduling for these sports remains fluid.

Administrators, coaches, and Conference staff have been working daily to create schedules that provide the appropriate levels of flexibility to respond in real-time to necessary changes.