Penn State head coach James Franklin watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 36-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 0-5 Penn State Nittany Lions officially have a time set for their game against the 2-3 Michigan Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in the Big House at noon Saturday on ABC Network.

Game Time Announcement



🆚: Michigan

⏰: 12:00 PM

🗓️: Sat. Nov. 28

📍: Ann Arbor, MI

📺: @ABCNetwork#WeAre pic.twitter.com/M1XMuoA4Kb — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 22, 2020

Penn State won last season when these two matched up in Beaver Stadium for the White Out. Penn State held on late to beat the Wolverines 28-21.

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions hope they can pick up their first win of the season.