BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills lost another important defensive player early in Sunday’s game when All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano was carted off the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and ruled out with a knee injury.

Starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones also left the game against the Jaguars with a chest injury and is doubtful to return. Rookie linebacker Dorian Williams replaced Milano in the Bills’ base defense alignment next to Terrel Bernard, while Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle rotated in at Jones’ spot on the line.

The injuries leave Buffalo down five defensive starters, having already lost top cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season when he tore his Achilles tendon in last week’s win against the Dolphins, while another starting cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) did not play against the Jaguars. Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) and reserve Shaq Lawson (toe) also were inactive for the Bills on Sunday.

Star pass rusher Von Miller made his season debut in London, returning 10 months after tearing ligaments and cartilage in his knee. Miller is playing limited snaps against the Jaguars, mostly on passing downs.

Damar Hamlin is inactive a week after the safety played in his first regular-season game some nine months since having a near-death experience on the field at Cincinnati.

Milano was injured while pressuring Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a third down play in the red zone. He made three tackles before exiting, brining his season total to 30. He is tied with Bernard and safety Micah Hyde for the team lead with two interceptions.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2017, Milano was selected first team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

Jacksonville led 11-7 at halftime. Former Bills receiver Zay Jones caught a touchdown pass for the Jaguars. Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs to get the Bills on the board late in second quarter. A.J. Epenesa forced a fumble that prevented the Jaguars from adding to their lead before the end of the half.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.