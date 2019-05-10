Bills sign 7 of 8 draft picks

Ed Oliver wasn’t the only rookie to agree to terms and sign his first contract with the Bills on Thursday.

The 9th overall pick was joined by six players from the 2019 draft class who signed their four-year rookie deals.

Offensive lineman Cody Ford (2nd Round), runing back Devin Singletary (3rd round) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (7th round) are the offensive players who signed their deals ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday.

The @buffalobills have signed seven draft picks and eight undrafted free agents. pic.twitter.com/m83XD5saoG— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 9, 2019

Linebacker Vosean Joseph (5th round), safety JaQuan Johnson (6th Round) along with defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr. (7th round) also agreed to terms on their contracts.

Only tight end Dawnson Knox, who was also drafted in the third round, remains unsigned.

The team also announced they officially put pen to paper with eight undrafted free agents, including UB quarterback Tyree Jackson, cornerback Cam Lewis and West Virginia receiver David Sills.