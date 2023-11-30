Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is now facing arrest in a domestic violence case according to reports.

The Dallas Morning News reports that “authorities obtained an arrest warrant this week against NFL linebacker Von Miller, who is suspected of domestic violence in Dallas.

Police responded Wednesday to the 3100 block of North Harwood, near Ivan Street, on a major disturbance call, but Miller, 34, left the location before officers arrived. Miller is accused of arguing with a pregnant person when he assaulted the victim, the officials said.”

According to a Twitter post, the Bills have released a statement saying:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

This is a developing story