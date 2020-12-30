Bills to let 6,700 fans back in stadium for playoff game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)– Fans will be back in the stands at Bills Stadium just in time for the first home Wild Card playoff game in 25 years!

Governor Cuomo announced that the state will allow just over 6,700 fans at the home game on Jan 9 or 10. Fans will be required to take a COVID test before the game in order to attend, and contact tracing will be taking place after the game.

Season ticket members will be notified by seniority and tickets not expected to be available for the general public. Fans will be required to pay for testing, which will be administered in Lot 4.

Cuomo said the fact that the stadium was outdoors made “all the difference.”

NYS, @NFL and @BuffaloBills have come to an agreement to allow ~6,700 fans to attend the first home playoff game.



The stadium is outdoors. Every fan must test negative before game, wear a mask & social distance.



There will be post-game contact tracing.



To Bills fans—be smart. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 30, 2020

The Bills clinched the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years, securing the home playoff game. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula appeared on Governor Cuomo’s press conference on Wednesday, and expressed their excitement about the ability to have “Bills Mafia” back in the stands for the playoffs.

#Bills owner Terry Pegula: "As you know the entire Bills organization missing the energy of the fans at our games. We know we're there but we want them here. We will feel and definitely soak in their support at the game."@news4buffalo #BillsMafia — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 30, 2020

Along with the Pegulas, Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined in to remind Bills fans to continue to mask up and stay safe.

Be safe, be smart and most importantly, be loud. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dWtOC9MdBf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 30, 2020

#Bills QB Josh Allen had a message during Andrew Cuomo's announcement about allowing 6,700 fans at the #Bills first-round playoff game expressing how excited he is but also stressed the importance of being safe and wearing a mask so they can have fans there "the rest of the way." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 30, 2020

The 12-3 Bills head into the final week of the regular season controlling their own destiny. With a win on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo would secure the two seed in the AFC, and would also be able to host the AFC Divisional Game.