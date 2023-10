(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pittsburgh comes off a brutal weekend after suffering a loss against the Houston Texans with a score of 30-6.

Watch as Michael Fenner, Kent Urbanski and Ashley Kaiser break down the Week 4 matchup, how the team is holding up ahead of their next outing and share their predictions going into Week 5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ next match-up will see them face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m.