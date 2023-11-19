Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– It’s another AFC North rivalry week for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head out on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in a week 2 rematch. Last time these teams met, the Steelers got the win thanks to a pair of defensive touchdowns in a game where the defense outscored the offense.

Flash forward to week 11 and these teams have matching records (6-3), but look completely different due to injuries at key positions for both squads. Running back Nick Chubb was lost for the season when these teams last met and just this week, Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the season due to shoulder injury after his best performance in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile the Steelers have key injuries of their own on defense with safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal out after losing linebackers Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb for the year in back-to-back weeks. However the Steelers have a silver lining with the return of tight end Pat Freiermuth and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start at quarterback for the Browns.

Since becoming head coach, Mike Tomlin has a record of 24-5 against rookie quarterbacks. The Steelers and Browns kick off today at 1 p.m.

