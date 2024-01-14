Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– It’s time for frigid playoff football and the anticipation gets to build for one more day after the Steelers’ Wildcard matchup with the Buffalo Bills was delayed to Monday due to harsh winter weather in the Buffalo area.

Anticipation for this matchup even reached a political level after New York Governor Kathy Hochul advised Steelers fans to stay home and watch the game on TV, saying it would be a rough game for them anyhow.

Steeler Nation, however, remains hopeful. After showing up in a big way last week in Baltimore, fans know the surging run game and steady play from Mason Rudolph will be critical this week among other keys to the game.

For those who do stay home to watch the game, Jess has you covered with something delicious to enjoy during the game.

The Steelers and Bills kick-off at 4:30 on Monday, Jan. 15.

