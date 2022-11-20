Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On this week’s fan segment, we catch up with last week’s Renegade Tailgate “Hero of the Month” and hear from their “Inspiration Warrior”, Mylissa Bunn, who got a true Steeler’s experience by being one of the first attendees at the new Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Dee Chambers poses the question to Steeler fans: would you rather see the season saved or aim for a higher draft pick? Gilbert Troutman, Grace Neal, Macy Krah, Frank Huitt and Manny Menendez share their thoughts.

Fan(s) of the week: Duanne Biller and Mylissa Bunn from Gallitzin, PA

Catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Monkey Bread.”

Finally, compare our team’s predictions against yours for the Steelers vs. Bengals game on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4:25 p.m EST.